4-year-old nearly loses eye after family's newly adopted dog attacks

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. - A 4-year-old Caldwell County girl is recovering after a dog the family recently adopted attacked her inside her home Wednesday.
The family told WSOC they adopted the dog, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, on Saturday from the Catawba County Humane Society.
The girl’s mother told reporter Dave Faherty that at first, they thought the dog was well-behaved, but it attacked her daughter, nearly ripping her eye out.
Breaking- just got video of the 60-pound pitbull involved in the attack. It will be quarantined for 10-days to make sure the dog doesn’t have rabies. pic.twitter.com/GnGSO4z00o— Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) May 3, 2018
The 60-pound animal will remain quarantined for the next 10 days to make sure it does not have rabies.
