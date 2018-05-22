0 4-year-old ‘superhero' on a mission to save Alabama's homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A 4-year-old boy in Birmingham, Alabama is saving the world one person at a time by handing out food and money to the local homeless community.

He’s pitched in to build a new homeless shelter, donating $5,000, Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin posted on Facebook:

Austin Perine wears a red satin superhero cape that helps him work faster because “it blows in the wind,” the boy told CNN. He goes by the superhero name “President Austin” because he wants to become president of the United States.

When he visits with people on the streets, CNN reports, Austin Perine always wears his all-blue “work outfit,” complete with a T-shirt proudly displaying the hashtag #ShowLove in bold red letters.

Thank You so Much @MayraECuevas for sharing my #ShowLove Project with @CNN

Guys please be sure to click play on the photo. The video is remarkable!https://t.co/VJfJ9Za4lH — Austin Perine (@PresidentPerine) May 21, 2018

Terance Perine, Austin’s father, told CBS News that his son was inspired to help the homeless after watching a show on Animal Planet where a panda left her cub alone.

When Austin asked what would happen to the baby panda, his dad told CBS News it appeared it would be “homeless for a while.” Austin asked him if people can be homeless too and wanted to meet a person living on the streets.

Terance Perine said that they went and bought food to hand out to some homeless people and it sparked something special in the boy. According to CNN, Austin Perine now spends his weekly allowance on food to give out to people on the street, to “show love” to the homeless.

Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine is Austin’s cousin, according to the Washington Redskins website.

Huge Thanks to the @Redskins for recognizing my #ShowLove Project and for making my cousin @samajp32 feel at home and Redskins take care of Redskins for sure. ❤️💙 https://t.co/lPwuCNVs1u — Austin Perine (@PresidentPerine) May 21, 2018

After Austin Perine’s story was featured on CBS News, Burger King stepped in to help, giving him $1,000 a month to spend on chicken sandwiches to hand out.

Church’s Chicken also stepped up to donate to Perine’s “#ShowLove” campaign.

We’re donating meals to the #ShowLove Foundation with @PresidentPerine! A special thank you to the Church’s crew from the 3rd Ave restaurant location, in North Birmingham, for your heart of servitude within the community! ❤ pic.twitter.com/HJmoCBJeZs — Church's Chicken (@ChurchsChicken) May 22, 2018

Birmingham’s new homeless shelter is expected to open in late 2018.

Can I tell you something❓❓ pic.twitter.com/OoLAXOcuF9 — Austin Perine (@PresidentPerine) May 22, 2018

