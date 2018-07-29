5 people killed in Texas shootings were family members

ROBSTOWN, Texas - The five people who were shot to death in a southeastern Texas town Friday were all family members, KIII of Corpus Christi reported.
Three people were shot to death at a nursing home Friday night in Robstown, and two more people were found dead at the suspect’s home, KIII reported.
Police responding to the Retama Manor Nursing Center found two men and a woman shot to death, the television station reported. Police also responded to a call at what they said was the suspect’s home, where two men were found dead, KIII reported.
At a news conference, Robstown police Chief Erasmo said Ernest Starry, 85, was found dead inside a room in the nursing home along with his wife, Thelma Montalvo.
Another body found inside the room was identified as Richard Starry, 60, WFAA reported. Flores identified him as the shooter and the son of Ernest Starry. A gun was found near Richard Starry’s body, the television station reported.
During the investigation, police were called to a residence in Robstown where two people were found shot to death. Investigators said a 13-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were found inside the house, KIII reported. While their names have not been released, police said the older victim was the son of Montalvo, the television station reported.
Police said the shooting at the residence occurred before the incident at the nursing home, KRIS reported. Officials added that they believed the crimes were related but would not speculate on a motive, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported.
