5 people shot in Memphis, police say

Five people were shot Sunday near the Crosstown Concourse in Memphis, police said.
According to Memphis police, the victims were taken to the hospital after the shots rang out about 9:30 p.m. Their conditions are unknown.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 499 North Watkins. At this point, 5 victims have been transported from the scene to ROH. Condition reports are pending. This is an active scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 7, 2018
This is a developing story. Check Fox13Memphis.com for updates.
