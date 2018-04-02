  • 5 ways to celebrate National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Rejoice, PB&J lovers: Now you have the perfect excuse to enjoy your favorite treat.

    According to NationalDayCalendar.com, April 2 is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.

    Here are a few ways you can celebrate:

    1. Make a PB&J. (Yes, this one is pretty obvious.) According to the New York Daily News, a 2016 survey by Peter Pan Simply Ground Peanut Butter found that the average American will eat nearly 3,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches during his or her lifetime. Read more here.

    2. Try something a little more adventurous. Is the traditional PB&J not really your thing? If you’re feeling brave, check out this recipe for Spicy Peanut Butter & Jelly Ramen:

    3. Eat like the “King.” According to Elaine Dundy's book "Elvis and Gladys," Elvis Presley would eat "sandwich after sandwich of his favorite – peanut butter, sliced bananas and crisp bacon." Get the book here. 

    4. Bake a cake. HuffPost raves about the School-Lunch Cake from Caroline Wright’s “Cake Magic!” cookbook. Check out the recipe here.

    5. Help us settle the great debate. Which style of peanut butter better – crunchy or creamy? "Women and children prefer creamy, while most men opt for chunky," the National Peanut Board says on its website. There's also a geographic divide: East Coast residents tend to like smooth peanut butter, while West Coasters like theirs crunchy, according to the site.

    What do you think? Weigh in with our poll:

     

