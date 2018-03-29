0 5th grade teacher among 11 arrested in connection to gang-related killings of siblings

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga - Eleven people have been arrested in the killings of two siblings who were asleep during a gang-related home invasion in 2016.

Police said nine of the 11 people charged in the case are facing murder charges.

Police said after almost one and a half years of active investigation and more than 50 interviews of suspects and witnesses, the following have been identified as playing a key criminal role in the home invasion that resulted in the murder of Tatiyana and Daveon Coates:

Devin Dunson, 27

Melvin Allen Crockett, 34

Jamar Reshaad Mitchell, 24

Michael De’Sean White, 26

Christopher Leonard Spencer, 28

Vernon Jerome Beamon, 29

Sterlin Obche Pate, 23

Jamon Marquice Bynum, 27

Sherman Thomas, 24

Deundre Demond Mitchell, 18



NOTE: The 11th person was arrested on a weapons charge related to the case, but not directly tied to the murders, so he is not named above.

Suspects in Clayton County killings Clayton County Police Department

The indictment consists of the following charges, according to police:

Malice murder

Felony murder

Aggravated Assault

Cruelty to children (first-degree)

Cruelty to children (third-degree)

Home invasion

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act

Violation of racketeering influence and corrupt organizations act



WSBTV’s Steve Gehlbach was there at the scene the morning of October 2016 and remembers the then-chief and the current chief, who at that time was heading up criminal investigations, all visibly shaken by what they discovered.

Daveon Coates, 15, and his sister Tatiyana, 11, were shot and killed in a home invasion that police determined to be gang retaliation against someone who was not even there. They were asleep in their beds when they were killed, Clayton County police said.

There were also other small children in the house at the time and unharmed.

Last week, Clayton County police arrested Michael White at the school where he teaches 5th grade in DeKalb County.

Then, this week, WSBTV cameras were there as a second suspect, Jamon Bynum, was arrested. He is also charged with the murders of the teens.

“His role is not yet completely defined, but we can confirm he was present when the homicides took place,” Clayton County police Chief Kevin Roberts said.

New documents obtained by WSBTV investigative reporter Mark Winne also confirm that White, and others involved, are believed to be members of the “Crips,” a violent street gang.

White’s attorney denies the teacher has any gang affiliation.

