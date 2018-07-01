6 people shot at backyard barbecue party in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Six people were shot during a backyard barbecue in Baltimore on Saturday night.
Partygoers told police that an unknown person entered the yard where the barbecue was being held and opened fire just after 11:30 p.m., WBFF reports.
A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg. Two 22-year-old women were shot in the ankle and another 22-year-old woman was shot in the thigh.
Police said a 23-year-old man was shot in the ankle and another 23-year-old man was shot in the hip.
The victims are all expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}