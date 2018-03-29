  • 60-plus pit bulls rescued from dogfighting ring, officials say

    By: Steve Burns, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    EASTMAN, Ga. - More than 60 pit bulls thought to be part of a large dogfighting operation were rescued from a home in Middle Georgia, authorities said.

    The March 17 raid by several agencies came after a Georgia State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle that had a bloodied dog inside, the Macon Telegraph reported.

    The dogs were at a home in Dodge County, prosecutor Chris Gordon said.

    Seven people were arrested on dogfighting charges, including a resident of the home. Authorities also seized guns, marijuana and cocaine.

    The dogs were found chained outside, and most didn’t have food or water, according to WMAZ-TV of Macon. A dogfighting pit and training equipment were also discovered.

    The dogs are now in the care of veterinarians.

