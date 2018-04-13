69-year-old carjacked, beaten on the way to Bible study

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for the three men who were caught on camera, attacking a man outside a Whitehaven gas station and stealing his car.
Odell Wright, 69, said he was on his way to Bible study when he stopped to get gas at a Valero in the 1600 block of Shelby Drive.
“By the time I got through pumping my gas, as soon as I put the top on, they were on me,” Wright said.
Police said the attack happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Wright’s 2010 Dodge Avenger was also taken.
“Didn’t seem like it was real. Didn’t seem like it was happening to me,” he explained.
Wright said one of the suspects put a gun to his stomach before he wrestled it away. Shortly after, he was attacked.
