6-year-old Ohio boy drowns during swim lesson

DAYTON, Ohio - The 6-year-old pulled from a Dayton, Ohio, pool last week has died, according to the coroner’s office.
Niguel Hamilton died at the hospital Sunday night, officials said.
Hamilton was pulled from the indoor pool at Lohrey Recreation Center in Dayton Thursday night.
The city released the following statement Friday afternoon: “A thorough investigation is underway. Out of respect for the family involved, we will not be making additional comments at this time.”
A detective from the Dayton Police Department also has been assigned to the case.
Niguel Hamilton was one of about four children in the indoor pool for swim lessons at the Lohrey Recreation Center in Dayton, the boy’s grandfather Willie Hamilton said.
