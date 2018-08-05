7 babies born within 6 months to teachers at same middle school

MIAMISBURG, Ohio - Seven babies were born in six months by seven different teachers’ families at Miamisburg Middle School.
During the 2017-2018 school year, the seven babies were born within six months of each other, according to Megan Smallwood, a Miamisburg Middle School teacher.
The babies are Grace-Ann Skidmore, born on October 18, 2017, Tommy Rio Crotte, born on November 8, 2017, Finn Smallwood, born on January 4, 2018, Oaklynn McNutt, born on February 27, 2018, Archer Newton, born on March 7, 2018, Lucy James, born on April 12, 2018, and Keegan Lutey, born on April 17, 2018.
“It was an amazing school year, and the babies were born happy and healthy,” Smallwood said. “One thing is for certain, our principal got some experience hiring substitute teachers.”
