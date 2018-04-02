8-year-old keeps blaze under control until firefighters arrive

An 8-year-old Georgia boy is credited with saving his neighbor’s life.
Logen Carter saw smoke coming from the neighbor’s mobile home about 12:20 p.m. Saturday and decided to do something about it.
According to Hall County fire Capt. Zachary Brackett, Logen went to the residence in the 2900 block of Broome Road to investigate and ran to report his findings to his father.
As Logen’s mother called authorities, the boy and his father returned to the burning single-wide mobile home with a hose and sprayed it with water until firefighters arrived.
That “woke up the occupant, who was taking a nap,” Brackett said.
The residence did not have a working smoke detector, according to investigators.
Although the exterior of the mobile home was damaged, the inside was not and the neighbor emerged without injury, Brackett said.
“The occupant is being assisted by the American Red Cross,” Brackett said.
The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}