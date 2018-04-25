  • A movie, popcorn and a drink for $10? Tuesday AMC deal is making it happen

    By: Kelly McMullen, DaytonDailyNews.com

    Going to the movies is an expensive night out for many.

    But now, AMC is offering a special deal every Tuesday.

    Its $5 Ticket Tuesday deal that was initially only supposed to last a limited time will now be permanent.

    So, how does it work?

    • AMC Stubs members can purchase a $5 movie ticket at any AMC, AMC CLASSIC or AMC DINE-IN location (or online) each Tuesday.
    • They can also indulge in the $5 Cameo Combo Tuesday deal: get a small popcorn and a small drink.


    It’s free to join, and members get to enjoy other perks such as collecting points for discounts and free popcorn refills.

    Find the nearest AMC theatre near you or view our map below.

