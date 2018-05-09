  • Actor Colton Haynes divorcing Jeff Leatham after 6 months of marriage

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - “Teen Wolf” actor Colton Haynes has filed for divorce from his husband of 6 months, Jeff Leatham.

    ET reported that, according to court records, Haynes, 29, filed in Los Angeles on May 8. People reported that Haynes cited irreconcilable differences, according to court documents.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Speculation emerged that Haynes and Leatham, a 46-year-old artistic director at Four Seasons Hotel, were separating after Haynes deleted Instagram photos of himself and Leatham. He also removed “husband” from his profile bio and removed his hyphenated married name, Haynes-Leatham. Leatham still has his name as Haynes-Leatham on his Instragram bio.

    Haynes hasn’t spoken publicly about the split, but he did dismiss speculation that his new song, “Man It Sucks,” was about Leatham. 

    “Jeff would never cheat,” he tweeted Saturday. “He is an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him.”

    Haynes and Leatham were married by friend Kris Jenner in Palm Springs, California, Oct. 27. Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna and Chelsea Clinton were among those in attendance. The two got engaged March 11 when Leatham proposed to Haynes on the beach at Los Cabos, Mexico. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Actor Colton Haynes divorcing Jeff Leatham after 6 months of marriage

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher Appreciation Week: Here are a few last-minute gift ideas

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 11-year-old girl attacked in mall restroom, father tackles…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Justin Timberlake hiring social media coordinator for ‘Man of the Woods' tour

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officers save man from burning car