  • Actor comedian Harry Anderson of 'Night Court' fame dead at 65

    ASHEVILLE, N.C. -

    Actor and comedian Harry Anderson, of “Night Court” fame, has died at the age of 65 at his home in Asheville, North Carolina, police confirmed.

    "This morning at 6:41 a.m., the Asheville Police Department responded to the home of actor Harry Anderson, where he was found deceased," the police department’s public affairs officer Christina Hallingse told THR.

    No foul play is suspected."

    Anderson, who was also a magician, was probably best known as Judge Harry Stone on the 1980s sitcom "Night Court.

    He also appeared on “Cheers,” “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” among other shows.

    Anderson was born in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1952 and leaves behind two children.

