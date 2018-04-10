0 Actor T.J. Miller charged with making fake bomb threat on Amtrak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Actor T.J. Miller, who formerly starred on “Silicon Valley,” has been charged with making a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, Todd J. Miller was arrested Monday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Miller, according to the complaint, called 911 in New Jersey on March 18 and said he was on Amtrak Train 2256 traveling from Washington, D.C., to Penn Station in New York. Miller said a woman “(had) a bomb in her bag,” the release said.

Amtrak officials stopped the train at a Westport, Connecticut, station and did not find any explosive devices on the train.

Authorities called Miller and asked if he suffered from mental illness, and after detecting slurring in Miller’s voice, if he had been drinking. Miller said he had “one glass of red wine” and said he had no mental illness.

“This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out,” Miller said, according to the release.

Investigators later determined that Miller was on Amtrak train 2258, not 2256. Neither train had any explosive devices or materials on board.

Miller is charged with intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train. The charge has a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Miller was released on $100,000 bond after appearing in court Tuesday. He has not commented on the charges or the March indecent.

