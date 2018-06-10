  • Actor Vince Vaughn arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. -

    Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested in California early Sunday morning, the Manhattan Beach Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

    The police department confirmed that Vaughn, 48, who starred in last year’s “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” was in their custody. According to KABC, authorities, Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier, TMZ reported that Vaughn was arrested on a DUI charge. He was stopped around 4 a.m. in Manhattan Beach, TMZ reported.

    The actor, best known for comedic films such as “Wedding Crashers,” “Swingers,” and “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” was arrested in 2001 after a bar brawlin Wilmington, North Carolina, E!Online reported.

    Vaughn’s passenger was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest, KABC reported.

    Both were booked into jail and later posted bail, the television station reported.

    A request for comment from Vaughn was not immediately returned, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

