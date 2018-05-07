  • Adam Lambert, Queen announce limited Las Vegas residency

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LAS VEGAS - Adam Lambert is joining Queen for a 10-date residency in Las Vegas.

    KTNV reported that the “American Idol” alum and glam rock band are doing shows on the strip throughout September.

    The stint is a reunion of sorts for the surviving members of the band and Lambert. They performed “We Are the Champions” on “Idol” in 2009. 

    The limited engagement show, called “The Crown Jewels,” will be at Park Theater at the MGM in Las Vegas starting Sept. 1, EW.com reported.

    “I’m so excited to help share ‘The Crown Jewels’ with the Strip,” Lambert said in a statement. “You’ll be humming them all night!”

    Tickets go on sale Friday at 7 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $79 to $350. More information is at QueenOnline.com and AdamOfficial.com.

