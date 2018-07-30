Alex Trebek says he may retire from ‘Jeopardy!' in 2020, suggests potential hosts

Alex Trebek isn't retiring as “Jeopardy!” host just yet, but when he does, he has a couple of people he wouldn’t mind in his place.
On an episode of “Objectified,” an interview show by Harvey Levin, of TMZ, Trebek said his contract with the game show ends in 2020, and it’s more likely than not that he will retire by then.
“I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings -- they should consider him,” Trebek said, referring to NHL announcer Alex Faust.
When asked about a woman hosting, Trebek recommended attorney and CNN analyst Laura Coates.
“She’s African-American, and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time.”
Coates got wind of Trebek’s suggestion and expressed gratitude on Twitter, saying she was “honored and humbled” by the mention.
Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying https://t.co/qdMxWc9g5e via @TMZ— Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) July 30, 2018
Trebek said the odds that he would stay on “Jeopardy!” past 2020 are “50-50 and a little less.”
Watch Trebek’s discuss potential “Jeopardy!” hosts below.
