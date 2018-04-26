Amazon announces kids-friendly version of Echo

The digital assistant Alexa isn’t just for adults. It’s now also for children, since the company has just announced the release of a kids’ version of the gadget.
» RELATED: Amazon is working on its first home robot, report says
It’s called the Echo Dot Kids Edition, and it plays music and answers questions for little ones aged 5 to 12. The device also comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited, which offers kid-friendly books and radio stations.
“Parents can have peace of mind knowing their kids are getting age-appropriate content, while they listen to music, ask questions, enjoy Audible books, use Alexa skills, and more. We can’t wait for parents and kids to try this out,” said Dave Limp, senior vice president at Amazon Devices and Services, in a press release.
The smart speakers come with colorful cases that are available in blue, red or green, and parents can employ parental controls with the device. Not only can moms and dads set time limits for use, they can also disable the ability to purchase items from the internet. Songs with inappropriate lyrics are automatically blocked.
The voice experience is also tailored for kids. It offers the Magic Word feature, which encourages kiddos to use words like “please,” and children can ask Alexa questions about science, math, spelling, definition and even knock-knock jokes.
The Echo Dot Kids Edition is retailed at $79.99 and can be pre-ordered now. Shipping will begin on May 9.
» RELATED: Amazon in 2018: 6 things you should know about the e-commerce giant
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}