0 Angelique Kerber defeats Serena Williams in Wimbledon final

German tennis star Angelique Kerber beat Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 in the women’s final Saturday at Wimbledon, taking home her first championship title.

>> Read more trending news

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. Tim Ireland/AP

Williams, 36, fell short of her eighth Wimbledon trophy and a chance to score a record 24th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

The match between Kerber and Williams was stalled for over an hour Saturday, until after the men’s semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal was completed.

Saturday’s tournament was Williams’ fourth appearance since she began her comeback after a 14-month hiatus. Williams came into the fortnight ranked No. 181 and was seeded 25th at Wimbledon because of her previous success at the event.

Williams’ victory would have made her the fourth mother ever to win a Grand Slam event.

Williams gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia in September 2017. She had to deal with a health scare after the emergency cesarean section when small blood clots were found on her lungs, CNN reported.

The last time Williams and Kerber met in a Grand Slam final was at Wimbledon in 2016. That year, Williams won her seventh major title on grass, 7-5, 6-3.

That was Williams’ second straight Wimbledon title, won in the early stages of her pregnancy. She sat out last year’s grass-court tournament after winning the Australian Open several months earlier.

Her first Grand Slam tournament was the French Open. Williams won three matches before withdrawing because of an injured chest muscle.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.