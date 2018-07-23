0 Anonymous donor pays tuition for entire inaugural University of Houston medical school class

An anonymous donor pledged $3 million to pay the full tuition for the University of Houston’s inaugural class when its medical school opens in 2020.

The school will begin accepting applications for the 30 College of Medicine spots next year, and they expect a competitive applicant pool, according to KHOU.

“It’s going to be a different school with a different curriculum," Dr. Stephen Spann, dean of the future medical school, told KHOU. "Secondly, it’s new. And that offers students an opportunity to help shape the learning environment. And third, for this first class, they get to go tuition-free for four years.”

Students who are from Texas and want to practice medicine in the state will be given preference, Spann told KHOU.

“Student debt is the number one deterrent for students when applying to medical school,” Renu Khator, president of the University of Houston, said in a news release. “This generous gift will allow such students an opportunity to attend and ultimately lead the future medical workforce.”

We've got it covered! With a recent $3 Million gift, the inaugural class of the UH College of Medicine will have their tuition paid in full. Thank you to all of our supporters for helping us address the need for primary care in our community. #UHHereWeGo pic.twitter.com/ywFieVN2H9 — University of Houston (@UHouston) July 18, 2018

Construction of the school has not yet started. It also must still attain accreditation, KHOU reported.

