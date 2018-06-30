Anonymous Toys R Us shopper buys up $1 million in toys from closing store to donate

RALEIGH, N.C. - An anonymous shopper bought up $1 million worth of toys from a Toys R Us location in Raleigh, North Carolina, this week closing the store down a day ahead of schedule, according to WNCN-TV.
The iconic, 70-year-old toy store filed for bankruptcy in March and has spent the past several months liquidating its assets. All 700 stores across the country were scheduled to close their doors for good on Friday, laying off thousands of employees.
Toys R Us Closing Sale Final Day of Shopping all remaining US store Locations close closing. #toysrusclosingsale #toysrus #babiesrus #toyrus pic.twitter.com/4xvb2pW5Ep— ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) June 28, 2018
However, after the secret shopper cleaned out the toy store in Raleigh this week, workers showed up Friday to pack up what was left of the store’s inventory for the anonymous do-gooder.
The store has not identified the person, WNCN reported, and would only say that employees packed up the toys and loaded them into a truck for a future donation.
