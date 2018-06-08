  • Anthony Bourdain: Chef influenced food world with 'Kitchen Confidential', 'Parts Unknown'

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Antony Bourdain was known as a chef and television host who didn’t pull punches. He spoke his mind, unfiltered, no matter the subject or who he would anger.

    He was a best-selling author and a television personality. 

    Bourdain was found dead in a French hotel room after committing suicide, CNN reported. He was 61.

    A look back at the life of the world-renowned chef, author and TV host, according to Biography.com:

    Bourdain admitted a past addiction to drugs and alcohol. In his book, “Kitchen Confidential” he outlined his battles with drugs including LSD, cocaine and heroin. He said he sold his record collection to buy drugs, Fox News reported.

