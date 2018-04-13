Apply here: Universal Orlando hiring 3,000 people

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is hiring 3,000 new workers, the theme park announced Thursday.
The resort said on its website that there are openings for full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional candidates.
Employees receive perks including free park admission, discounts and complimentary guest passes.
Job fairs will be held in the next few weeks by appointment only. Click here for more information.
