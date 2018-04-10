0 Arizona couple killed in Ireland when horse-drawn carriage crashes

An Arizona couple was killed on a historic road in Ireland on Monday when a horse pulling their carriage bolted and the vehicle fell into a rocky ravine, The Irish Times reported.

Rosalyn Few, 64, of Phoenix, and Norman Larose, also in his 60s, were riding in the horse-drawn carriage along the scenic Gap of Dunloe near Killarney, the Irish Examiner reported.

“It’s a very sad tragedy, we don’t know why the horse and car went off the road at that point, but all aspects will be looked at to determine that,” Killarney Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy told Kerry Today.

The driver of the carriage survived the fall into the ravine, which has been reported to have been a drop between 12 and 20 feet. The horse, which was injured, was euthanized, the New York Daily News reported.

The company that runs the carriage services was closed Tuesday, the Irish Examiner reported.

Gerry Christie, of Kerry Mountain Rescue, told Kerry Today it took an hour to retrieve the bodies of the two tourists.

“We’re used to watching happy tourists. This was a tough one. It is tough on the whole community,” Christie said. “This casts a huge cloud over things.

“It does cast a shadow in the Gap, but it casts a big shadow somewhere else in the world today.”

