  • Arizona plane crash: 6 dead as small aircraft hits Scottsdale golf course

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Six people were killed Monday night when a small plane crashed onto a golf course in Scottsdale, Arizona, authorities said early Tuesday.

    According to CNN, the Piper PA-24 had just taken off from nearby Scottsdale Airport when it crashed onto the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course and erupted into flames, police said.

    >> Read more trending news 

    No people were on the ground at the time of the crash, authorities said.

    The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, CNN reported.

    Read more here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arizona plane crash: 6 dead as small aircraft hits Scottsdale golf course

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy, 12, aimed loaded AR-15 as brother threatened neighbors with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    YouTube accused of illegally collecting children's data

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prison release party takes deadly turn when man shot to death outside club

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman embalmed alive, given formaldehyde instead of saline in routine surgery