  • Arkansas man beats heat, uses car to mow his lawn

    By: Ryan Glover, Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:

    MULBERRY, Ark. - Cutting grass usually isn’t the most interesting chore. In fact, it’s far from it.

    >> Read more trending news

    But in Arkansas, a man’s lawn mowing video is going viral. It has been shared more than 23,000 times, with thousands of comments and likes and more than 1.2 million views.

    The video was posted by Nicholas House, who said he made the video Monday afternoon in Mulberry, Arkansas. He was outside in his yard with his friend when he noticed his neighbor was cutting his grass. 

    House said he hopes his neighbor can now get a riding mower with the publicity he is generating.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arkansas man beats heat, uses car to mow his lawn

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oklahoma woman stung to death by wasps during Africa vacation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dad of late ex-Ohio high school football player sues helmet makers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Minnesota fourth-grader plays heartwarming version of John Lennon's 'Imagine'

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person killed in chairlift failure at Indiana lake