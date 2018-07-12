Armed man with gold teeth allegedly raped teen at Atlanta bus stop, police searching for suspect

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted at gunpoint while walking to a townhome in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed.
The alleged assault took place about 9 p.m. near the Crystal Townhomes on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News the incident occurred at a bus stop.
The teen was pushed by a man into the woodline and sexually assaulted, police said.
According to WSB-TV, the 16-year-old ran to a member of the station’s news crew asking them to call 911 and said a man with gold teeth raped her.
“Our special victims unit is working hard, following up on this case and gathering any additional information they can,” Atlanta police Officer Stephanie Brown said in a statement.
“They are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the area to determine whether it shows anything that may assist in the investigation.”
>> Trending: Michigan veterinarian's dog dies after being left in car overnight
Brown said investigators have also canvassed the area for additional evidence and are expected to release a sketch of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}