0 Army Strong: Fallen hero's division shows little girl she, her father will never be forgotten

The military brothers of a fallen soldier are still holding up one of their own and his family, even after he was laid to rest.

Chris Harris was married to his bride Britt for less than a year before he was killed by an improvised explosive device, ABC News reported. A week before his death, Chris found out that Britt was expecting.

From almost day one, with Chris gone, his Army unit has stepped in, filling as much of the void as they can since Britt lost Chris.

>> Read more trending news

He was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82 Airborne Division.

The unit was the first to know whether the couple was having a boy or a girl. She shipped confetti poppers that were stuffed with pink or blue confetti. When her husband’s military buddies lined up, complete with an American flag behind the group, they all found out they would be surrogate uncles to a little girl.

>> Read: Soldiers help with gender reveal for the baby of one of their fallen

At the time, one of the servicemen, Joel Crunk, posted, “Chris Harris laid down his life for our country. His newly wed wife was expecting their first child. The reveal is in Afghanistan with the men who fought by his side. We are happy to welcome the new member of our company.”

When Britt found out she was having a little girl, she decided to honor her husband’s memory with their daughter’s name Christian Michelle Harris. Chris’ full name was Christopher Michael Harris, ABC News reported.

>> Read: Baby’s first photos have connection to fallen soldier father

A few months later, Christian was born on a day that could not have been more appropriate: March 17, the same day Chris’ unit returned home missing one of their brothers in arms, WTVD reported.

“Knowing that we could come home to a baby girl, that was awesome,” Sgt. Nathan Bagley told WTVD. “When everyone came home, that was the day she was born, so that made it 10 times better.”

Britt told WTVD that the couple’s little girl has her father’s eyes. His mother, Sue Kolean, couldn’t agree more.

“It’s refreshing to see those blue eyes again,” Britt said.

“When she was born, it was like I was looking at my own son,” Kolean told WTVD.

And not only is her father possibly looking down, and watching over his little girl, she also has an entire division of heroes watching out for her, too.

They immortalized their connection with the little girl during a recent photoshoot, WTVD reported.

As they were setting up, one of the soldiers said, “Chris, we got your baby girl.” The moment was caught on video.

Dressed in their Army blues, the division lined up behind Britt, who was dressed in a red gown and holding Christian. The little girl was dressed in a splash of white.

Another photo shows the little girl clutching an American flag her father fought to defend.

The one photo that fully illustrates the support the little girl will have her entire life shows her being held in the hands of the members of her father’s unit as she wears a onesie that says, “My Daddy’s my hero,” the words surrounded by angel wings, as her father’s dog tags are hung around her neck.

Britt Harris poses with her daughter Christian Michelle Harris, who was named after her father, and fallen soldier, Chris Harris. Pinehurst Photography

© 2018 Cox Media Group.