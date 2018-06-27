‘Ash falling like rain' as moorland fire burns

A fire in northern England is being called unprecedented and is forcing residents from their countryside homes.
The blaze is burning the Saddleworth Moor, northeast of Manchester, and has burned 2,000 acres, CNN reported.
Dozens of homes have been evacuated, CNN reported.
“This fire is particularly large. We’ve got lots of experience with dealing with moor fires, but this particular incident is vast,” Leon Parker, assistant fire chief for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service told CNN.
@MENnewsdesk still burning fearce at the reservoir pic.twitter.com/dP2WmwPqeQ— Sean Quarmby (@Sean69Q) June 26, 2018
One person who lives in the area told the BBC that the fire is bringing “ash falling like rain.” Another person likened the blaze to an apocalypse.
A council woman from Tameside said that firefighters are hoping for a “really good downpour” that could quickly help them put out the fire, the BBC reported.
“It’s as dry as a tinder box up there. A lot of winds are fanning the fire,” Brenada Warrington told the BBC.
The fire is also burning within the peat and is hard for the firefighters to put out, the BBC reported.
