AT&T warns customers of Social Security scam

AT&T has reportedly issued a warning to its customers about a phone scam making the rounds.
WAFB reported that customers are reporting tcalls from people saying their service is being temporarily halted until they give the last four digits of their Social Security number.
“These calls are not from us,” AT&T said in a statement, according to WAFB. “If any company calls you and asks for your personal information, that is a red flag. One of our tips on our new Cyber Aware website is never give such information to someone who calls you. Call the company at the number found on your bill.”
Customers can also forward suspicious texts to 7726 or report scams to abuse@att.net.
