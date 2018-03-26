  • Austin police shooting: 2 officers injured, in stable condition

    By: Tony Plohetski and Katie Hall, Austin American-Statesman

    Updated:

    AUSTIN, Texas - Two Austin police officers were reported in stable condition early Monday after a shooting Sunday night in southeast Austin, Texas, authorities said. The nature of the officers’ injuries was not clear, but authorities have told the Austin American-Statesman that at least one officer was shot.

