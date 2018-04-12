  • Baby fox wanders into family's home through dog door in surprise visit

    By: Manoella Macedo, Boston25News.com

    Updated:
    NEW BEDFORD, Mass. -

    A family in New Bedford, Massachusetts was surprised to find a baby red fox inside their home last week after it wandered in through their dog door.

    >> Read more trending news

    The New Bedford Police Animal Control unit responded to the residents' call, and took the animal to the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable.

    Staff at the wildlife center estimated the fox is about five weeks old, and  said they’ll work with the animal for a few months until it is strong enough to be released back into the wild.

    Animal control officers are using the unexpected visit as an example to warn people not to interfere with wildlife because this is the time of the year when the public is most likely to encounter baby wildlife.

    Although wild animals entering a home through a doggy door is unusual, officers noted that, while one may assume the animal has been abandoned, nearly in every case their mothers will be nearby

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Baby fox wanders into family's home through dog door in surprise visit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman killed trying to save beloved dog on busy highway

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman pulls gun during brawl at Chick-fil-A drive-thru and its caught on tape

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman in cold case murder finally identified 37 years later

  • Headline Goes Here

    Even mild concussions can increase dementia risks, study finds