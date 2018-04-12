Baby fox wanders into family's home through dog door in surprise visit

A family in New Bedford, Massachusetts was surprised to find a baby red fox inside their home last week after it wandered in through their dog door.
The New Bedford Police Animal Control unit responded to the residents' call, and took the animal to the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable.
A baby red fox, approx. 5 months old, entered a home in New Bedford through a doggy door. This adorable little nugget is at Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable to build its strength & hopefully be released in a few months! #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/g0fB4snUrz— Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) April 10, 2018
Staff at the wildlife center estimated the fox is about five weeks old, and said they’ll work with the animal for a few months until it is strong enough to be released back into the wild.
Animal control officers are using the unexpected visit as an example to warn people not to interfere with wildlife because this is the time of the year when the public is most likely to encounter baby wildlife.
Although wild animals entering a home through a doggy door is unusual, officers noted that, while one may assume the animal has been abandoned, nearly in every case their mothers will be nearby.
