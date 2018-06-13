Babysitter arrested after leaving 6-year-old in hot van while she ate at restaurant, police say

A babysitter in Alhambra, California, was arrested after leaving a 6-year-old boy inside a locked van, where temperatures reached over 100 degrees, police said.
Police found the boy sweating profusely and crying, the Alhambra police department said on Tuesday. They were able to pull the boy out of the vehicle, which police said had an interior temperature of 120 degrees.
The boy had allegedly been in the car for over two hours.
Investigators found the babysitter, 60-year-old Helen Law, while they looked for the boy’s parents.
Police said Law told them that she left the child in the car while she ran errands and ate at a restaurant.
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Law was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment.
She is being held at the Alhambra jail on $100,000 bail.
