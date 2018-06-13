  • Babysitter arrested after leaving 6-year-old in hot van while she ate at restaurant, police say

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    ALHAMBRA, Calif. -

    A babysitter in Alhambra, California, was arrested after leaving a 6-year-old boy inside a locked van, where temperatures reached over 100 degrees, police said.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Police found the boy sweating profusely and crying, the Alhambra police department said on Tuesday. They were able to pull the boy out of the vehicle, which police said had an interior temperature of 120 degrees.

    The boy had allegedly been in the car for over two hours. 

    Investigators found the babysitter, 60-year-old Helen Law, while they looked for the boy’s parents.

    Police said Law told them that she left the child in the car while she ran errands and ate at a restaurant.

    The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    Law was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment.

    She is being held at the Alhambra jail on $100,000 bail. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Babysitter arrested after leaving 6-year-old in hot van while she ate at…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Strange animal friends: Baby moose, dog break internet hearts

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chris Pine fans ask, what is Steve Trevor doing in this ‘Wonder Woman' tweet?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dancing FBI agent accused of accidental shooting arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Watch: Police officer saves toddler running into traffic