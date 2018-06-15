  • Babysitter charged with murder of 3-year-old, police say

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 26-year-old man beat a toddler he was babysitting to death, police said.

    Christopher Riley was watching Laylani Rose Stevens Saturday after the child’s mother was unable to make other child care arrangements while she worked that afternoon and evening, according to WZTV

    When the mother, who has not been identified, came home around 10 p.m., she found her daughter was unresponsive, according to WZTV

    The mother took Laylani to a hospital, where doctors determined she had extensive head and internal injuries. Laylani died Sunday as she was being taken to another hospital. 

    Riley told investigators the injuries were caused by a fall; however, the injuries were not consistent with a fall, according to WZTV.

    Riley was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

