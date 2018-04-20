Bake off star recounts being detained for taking baggies of powder through airport security

She looks like the grandma who has to cook for everyone, but Mary Berry, star of “The Great British Bake Off,” has a dark past.
Berry recently recounted the time that airport security detained her for taking bags of powder through airport security, Metro reported.
Berry told Graham Norton, “I was arrested 25 years ago. I was going to the US to do some cookery demonstrations and was worried that there might be problems so I weighed out all the ingredients - flour, sugar - and put them all in little plastic bags.”
You can imagine what came next.
The K-9’s zeroed in on her bags, Independent reported.
“Suddenly I was surrounded by uniformed people and my assistant and I were put in separate cells. It was alarming. When I was asked if I was going to make money from the stuff, I said, ‘I do and my fee has already been agreed,’” Berry told Norton.
Berry was on “The Graham Norton Show” to promote her new BBC series, “Britain’s Best Home Cook.”
