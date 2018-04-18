Barbara Bush funeral set to begin Friday in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas - Barbara Bush’s funeral arrangements are set for this weekend in Houston.
The public is invited to pay their respects at a public viewing for the matriarch of the Bush family from noon until midnight on Friday at St. Martin’s Church.
The private funeral service for the former first lady is set for Saturday at the Second Baptist Church in Houston. Attendance at the service is by invitation only.
>> Related: Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at her home in Texas at the age of 92
President Donald Trump has ordered flags at the White House and on public and federal property around the United States flown at half staff this weekend in honor of Barbara Bush.
US flags to fly at half staff on day of Barbara Bush's internment, orders @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/bYWSX0MKDt— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 18, 2018
>> Related: Condolences pouring in for Barbara Bush, ‘she had grit and grace, brains and beauty’
She’ll be laid to rest in College Station, Texas, next to her daughter, Robin, who died at the age of 4, according to an interview the Bushes did with CNN”s Larry King in 2004.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}