Barber throws man who complained about haircut through window

A man got more than his hair cut, when an argument with the barber over the style led to the man getting thrown through a glass window, police said.
The 33-year old victim was not satisfied with his haircut Thursday and threatened not to pay, according to the New York Daily News. In response, the barber at Levels Barbershop, in Brooklyn, pushed the man, who fell through the shop’s front window.
A Brooklyn barber tossed a customer through a window for complaining about his haircut https://t.co/Iqz4Swjg1P pic.twitter.com/hUKpePmvjP— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 18, 2018
"He didn't see the push coming. All his body weight went through the window," Free Small, 39, another barber at the shop, told the Daily News. “I would have fixed the dude's hair for him for free. Especially if I knew it was going to be a problem."
The barber who pushed the man then fled the shop. Other barbers at the shop said they do not know the man’s name or how to reach him, according to the Daily News.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}