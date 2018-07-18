Bare-chested Jeff Goldblum statue appears in London park on ‘Jurassic Park' anniversary

LONDON - A 25-foot statue of actor Jeff Goldblum, posing open-shirted in a famous pose from “Jurassic Park” has appeared at Potters Field Park in London.
It honors the 25th anniversary of the release of the first installment of “Jurassic Park” in the United Kingdom, USA Today reports.
The statue depicts Goldblum’s character, Dr. Ian Malcolm, in a famous scene after a run-in with a T-Rex that left him with a broken leg.
European telecommunications company Now TV had the statue erected in Potters Field, in front of London’s Tower Bridge, on Wednesday.
25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born 🦕🦖— NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018
A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff 😲🤣#JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/8yFZY5AtCU
