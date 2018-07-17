Beach umbrella spears woman at New Jersey beach

A gust of wind and a beach umbrella have left a woman from the United Kingdom with an injury to her ankle.
Police said Margaret Reynolds, 67, was injured when a part of an aluminum umbrella went through her right ankle in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
Police said the injury was caused by the force of the wind, The Asbury Park Press reported.
Firefighters had to cut part of umbrella using a bolt cutter to be able to remove it from Reynolds and to be able to transport her to an area hospital, The Asbury Park Press reported.
No other details, including her condition, have been released, The Associated Press reported.
