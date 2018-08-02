0 Bear claims Subaru as its own, trashes car's interior

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. - Police in Jefferson County, Colorado, told residents, “We’ve often warned that leaving your car unlocked makes it easier for thieves to steal items, but we’ve now seen it twice this past week...”

The thieves in question aren’t the two-legged variety.

It seems bears are breaking into cars and ransacking them, The Denver Post reported.

The sheriff’s department reiterated the point with a video they captured of a bear that made himself comfortable in a Suburau, The Denver Post reported.

Fur-tive Car Break-In Suspect Caught in the Act! We’ve often warned that leaving your car unlocked makes it easier for thieves to steal items, but that's not our only concern as you can see in this video. Please goldilock your cars #jeffco #ColoradoDay pic.twitter.com/EwzsGioYtv — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 1, 2018

Deputies added in a Facebook post that the bear found snacks that were perfect for him inside the car. And like anyone with a full belly, promptly fell asleep after eating the treats.

No one, and no bear, was hurt in the encounter. The same, however cannot be said about the vehicle. The interior was damaged by the bruin, WTVD reported.

Officials were able to get the bear out of the car by attaching a chain to the door to open it. The bear scampered away, leaving a half-eaten banana behind, KMGH reported.

A bear was found in a car in Colorado. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

