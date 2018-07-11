Bear roams through Vermont hotel

KILLINGTON, Vt. - A hotel manager in Vermont had quite a surprise Tuesday.
A bear made itself at home at the North Star Lodge Tuesday afternoon, WCAX reported.
Dean Romano turned on his camera and got video of the bear walking through the hotel’s hallways. The wildlife encounter lasted about five minutes, WCAX reported.
Maybe the bear was making plans for its hibernation.
Police in Killington told WCAX that there have been more bear sightings in the area over the past few years. They are reminding residents and campers to not leave food outside that could attract the bears.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}