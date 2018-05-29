0 Bernie Sanders considers another run for president

Sen. Bernie Sanders is considering running for president in 2020, according to his former campaign manager.

“He is considering another run for the presidency,” Jeff Weaver, who served as the Vermont senator’s campaign manager during the 2016 presidential election, told C-Span’s “Washington Journal” on Tuesday. “When the time comes I think we’ll have an answer to that, but right now he’s still considering it."

WATCH: Bernie Sanders' campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, says @SenSanders is "considering another run for the presidency" pic.twitter.com/VvGbDqfyTz — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) May 29, 2018

Sanders ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, surprising pollsters with his popularity among young voters. However, he ultimately lost the nomination to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Sanders, I-Vermont, announced on Twitter last week that he plans to run for re-election to the Senate in 2018.

I have some important news to share, and I wanted you to hear it from me: Today, I am announcing my intention to run for re-election to the United States Senate in 2018. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 21, 2018

"These are frightening and unprecedented times,” Sanders wrote last week. “If reelected, you can be sure that I will continue to be the fiercest opponent in the Senate to the rightwing extremism of (President Donald) Trump and the Republican leadership. But being anti-Trump and anti-Republican is not enough. We need to continue our fight for a progressive agenda which will take on oligarchy, and improve the lives of working people throughout our country. “

Sanders, who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1990 and to the Senate in 2006, is expected to win his re-election bid, according to The Hill.

