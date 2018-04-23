  • Beyoncé, Google announce more HBCU scholarships

    Beyoncé has partnered with Google to give more scholarships this year.

    The singer’s BeyGOOD initiative initially announced a $100,000 donation to four historically black colleges April 16, just after Beyonce’s Coachella headlining set.

    The announcement last week said that $25,000 each will go to Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama; Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans; and Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio, as part of the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 school year.

    On Monday, BeyGOOD announced that Google.org will match Beyoncé’ original $100,000 grant with scholarships to benefit HBCUs at Texas Southern University in Houston; Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee; Morehouse College in Atlanta; and Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana.

    Texas Southern is in Beyoncé’s hometown, and Fisk University of the alma mater of her father, Mathew Knowles. Knowles is also a professor at Texas Southern’s School of Communication.

