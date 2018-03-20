Beyonce, Jay-Z's On The Run II tour adds more dates

After numerous sell out shows, Beyonce and Jay-Z have added nine dates to their “On the Run II” stadium tour.
Variety reported that shows have been added in Amsterdam (June 20), Washington, D.C. (July 27), East Rutherford, New Jersey (Aug. 3), Chicago (Aug. 11), Columbus, Ohio (Aug. 16), Columbia, South Carolina (Aug. 21), Atlanta (Aug. 26) and Los Angeles (Sept. 23).
The tour will close with a new date in a new city -- Seattle on Oct. 4.
Announcing new shows in Columbus, OH - Columbia, SC - Seattle, WA as well as 2nd shows in select markets for #OTR2 with @S_C_ and @Beyonce. Pre-sale starts on 3/21 at 10am local time on https://t.co/We5OlPBrLl #TIDALxOTR2 pic.twitter.com/X7ZMoDRT5X— TIDAL (@TIDAL) March 20, 2018
Presales for additional dates begin March 21 at 10 a.m. local time.
The additional North American dates, as well as previously announced tour dates, are below. More information is at Tidal.com.
July 25 - Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium
July 27 - Washington, D.C., FedEx Field
July 28 - Washington, D.C., FedEx Field
July 30 - Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 2 - East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
Aug. 3 - East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
Aug. 5 - Boston, Gillette Stadium
Aug. 8 - Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 - Chicago, Soldier Field
Aug. 11 - Chicago, Soldier Field
Aug. 13 - Detroit, Ford Field
Aug. 16 - Columbus, Ohio
Aug. 18 - Buffalo, New York, New Era Field
Aug. 21 - Columbia, South Carolina
Aug. 23 - Nashville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 - Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 26 - Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 - Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 - Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 - Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 - New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 - Houston, NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 - Phoenix, Arizona, University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, Rose Bowl
Sept. 26 - Los Angeles, Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 - San Diego, SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 - Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 2 - Vancouver, BC Place
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}