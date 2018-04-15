  • Big pig rescue: Ohio firefighters pull Winnie from cistern

    By: Dayton Daily News

    Updated:

    GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Ohio firefighters had to rescue a 180-pound potbellied pig on Saturday after the animal fell into a cistern.

    Winnie was unhurt after firefighters retrieved her, WCPO-TV in Cincinnati reported.

    Goshen Township Fire and EMS Station 18 posted photos of the big pig rescue on social media.

     

     

