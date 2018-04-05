  • Blake Shelton's name found in Oklahoma girl's 1980s-era textbook amid school funding dispute

    ADA, Okla. - An Oklahoma parent took to Facebook to voice her concerns after she claimed to find that her daughter was using the same school textbook that country music star Blake Shelton used decades ago.

    Shelly Parker of Ada posted a picture of the reading textbook Wednesday as teachers across the Sooner State continued to protest at the state Capitol over low education funding and teacher pay.

    Marley is EXCITED that her new reader belonged to Blake Shelton, but I am EMBARRASSED

    Posted by Shelly Bryan Parker on Wednesday, April 4, 2018

    The picture included an inside look at the book, where "Blake Shelton 1982" is written on the inside of the front cover. The book appears to date back to 1981.

    Parker said that though her daughter was excited that her textbook had belonged to Shelton, she was embarrassed and called for teachers, parents and support staffers to fight for education funding.

    Shelton, 41, is an Ada native. People magazine named him the sexiest man alive in 2017.

