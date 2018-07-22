Boat breaks free, crashes onto truck towing it, officials say

ONTARIO, N.Y. - A large boat broke free from its trailer Saturday and landed on top of the truck towing it.
Rescue crews responded to the unusual scene at 5:38 p.m. to secure the boat and treat victims for injuries, the Union Hill Fire Department said on Facebook.
The victims, whose identities were not released, were treated at the scene.
