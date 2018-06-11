Boater dies after sinkhole creates whirlpool on Arkansas river

At least one boater died Saturday after a sinkhole opened on the bed of Spring River in northern Arkansas, creating a whirlpool, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
The boating accident happened around noon Saturday in the whirlpool, near Dead Man’s Curve in Fulton County officials said. Authorities did not elaborate on what caused the accident.
Officials from Fulton County, the AGFC and the Army Corps of Engineers have installed buoys and roped off the area where the whirlpool formed, near Sadler Falls, officials said Sunday. Authorities warned people to avoid the area, which is about 150 miles northeast of Little Rock.
“The river is still open, but the barricaded area should not be breached,” AGFC officials said.
The commission said engineers will check the area this week.
